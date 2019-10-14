Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Lands on IR
Compher was placed on injured reserve retroactive for Oct. 5, per the NHL's official media site.
This was a paper move that ruled Compher out for Monday's game against the Capitals, but frees up a roster spot. Compher will be eligible to return for Wednesday's game against the Penguins.
