Drouin (upper body) may be an option to play Tuesday versus the Jets, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports.

Drouin has been out for 16 games but appears to be close to a return. The 29-year-old racked up four points over five outings this season, but has already missed two large portions of the campaign due to injuries. He saw top-six minutes prior to this absence and could bump Ross Colton down the depth chart. An update on Drouin's status is expected Monday.