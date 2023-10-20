Drouin had two shots on net over 14:14 of ice time in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

For a second straight game, Drouin opened on the first line but was moved down as the game progressed. He was dropped to the third line with Miles Wood and Ross Colton, while Tomas Tatar (two assists) skated with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. "I thought (Tatar) was really good," head coach Jared Bednar told Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now. "I thought he made a lot of nice plays with MacK and Mikko. He got more involved, started using his skating, kind of seeing what he can do playing with top players. And I thought Drouin got much better too, after the switch." Drouin nearly had an assist with a laser feed to Wood, whose goal was overturned on video review. Drouin has one assist, six shots and is plus-2 while averaging 14:32 of ice time through four games. The forward also retains a spot on the second-unit power play.