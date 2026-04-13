Manson (upper body) won't be in action versus the Oilers on Monday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports

Manson hasn't scored a goal since the Olympic break, picking up just seven assists over his last 24 games. During that stretch, the veteran defenseman has added 41 shots on net, 45 hits and 23 blocked shots while averaging 16:52 of ice time. With Manson unavailable, Jack Ahcan looks set to play for the Avalanche for the first time since Jan. 25 versus Toronto.