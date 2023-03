Eller scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over Detroit. He added one hit and two penalty minutes over 12:24 of ice time.

A rebound of a Valeri Nichushkin shot found Eller's stick, and he controlled it then changed the angle to beat Ville Husso for his second consecutive game with a tally. Eller, who joined Colorado 10 games ago, made his presence felt during the team's four-game road trip. The third-line center had two goals and an assist.