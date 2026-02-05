Blackwood stopped 23 of 25 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Blackwood will enter the Olympic break on a high note following this win, and even though his recent record is subpar, it seems the 29-year-old is turning things around. Despite going 3-4-0 over his last seven starts, Blackwood has allowed two or fewer goals in four of his last five appearances while posting a 1.42 GAA and a .947 save percentage over that stretch.