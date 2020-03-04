Head coach Jared Bednar relayed that Grubauer (lower body) should return around mid-March, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

We're still waiting for Grubauer to return to the ice in some capacity, which would signal the 28-year-old netminder is close to returning. Grubauer was red-hot before getting hurt, posting a .959 save percentage over the previous six games, but the Avalanche have absorbed his injury well with seven straight wins with Pavel Francouz and Michael Hutchinson in net. Francouz has been outstanding, though, so even when Grubauer returns, Bednar may opt to split the tandem's starts more evenly.