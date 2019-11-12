Grubauer (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Grubauer has already been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Jets and will be eligible to be activated off IR ahead of Thursday's matchup with Edmonton, so this move was just made to give the Avalanche roster flexibility. The 27-year-old netminder returned to practice Monday, so it isn't outlandish to think he might be ready to rock against the Oilers.