Graves was waived by the Avalanche on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Graves garnered a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Avalanche in July. He pitched in six points over 21 games with AHL San Antonio in 2017-18, albeit with a minus-5 rating. The Nova Scotian will need to tighten up his own-zone play in order to get a serious look at the top level.