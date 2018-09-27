Avalanche's Ryan Graves: Waived by Colorado
Graves was waived by the Avalanche on Thursday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Graves garnered a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Avalanche in July. He pitched in six points over 21 games with AHL San Antonio in 2017-18, albeit with a minus-5 rating. The Nova Scotian will need to tighten up his own-zone play in order to get a serious look at the top level.
