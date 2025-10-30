default-cbs-image
Per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette, head coach Jared Bednar said Thursday that he hopes that Girard (upper body) can return to the lineup Nov. 8 versus Edmonton.

Girard is currently on injured reserve after getting hurt in the second game of the season Oct. 9. The defenseman is without a point in two games this season.

