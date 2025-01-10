Girard will miss Thursday's tilt against Minnesota due to an undisclosed injury, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.
Girard has two goals and 18 points in 42 appearances in 2024-25. He's regarded as day-to-day, so he still might be an option to draw back into the lineup Saturday versus Winnipeg.
