Girard will miss Thursday's tilt against Minnesota due to an undisclosed injury, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.

Girard has two goals and 18 points in 42 appearances in 2024-25. He's regarded as day-to-day, so he still might be an option to draw back into the lineup Saturday versus Winnipeg.

