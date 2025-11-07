default-cbs-image
Girard (upper body) will not travel to Edmonton and Vancouver this weekend, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports Friday.

Girard has been out since Oct. 11 and has missed 12 games thus far. The 27-year-old had three hits and three blocked shots in two games before his injury. Girard could return as early as Tuesday against the Ducks.

