Girard notched an assist, four hits, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Girard had the secondary helper on Gabriel Landeskog's first-period tally. Through five playoffs games, Girard has three assists, a plus-5 rating, seven shots on net, seven hits and six blocked shots. The 23-year-old defenseman should provide depth offense from the blue line, although he's not typically one to make a large physical impact on the ice.