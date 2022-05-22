Girard has suffered a broken sternum and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Girard was initially expected to miss the rest of the second-round series, but head coach Jared Bednar reported after the game the defenseman's injury is season-ending. It's unclear at this time if Girard's recovery could spill over into training camp in the fall. Jack Johnson or Kurtis MacDermid will get the first chance at replacing Girard in the lineup, while Bowen Byram could see an increased role.