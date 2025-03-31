Wedgewood will patrol the home crease against Calgary on Monday, per Colleen Flynn of Colorado Hockey Now.

Wedgewood has stopped 108 of 115 shots during his five-game winning streak. He has posted a 10-4-0 record with a 2.02 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 15 appearances with Colorado this season. Calgary ranks 30th in the league with 2.60 goals per game in 2024-25.