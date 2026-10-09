Wedgewood stopped 26 of 29 shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

Wedgewood wasn't great in his first start of the year, but the Avalanche gave him plenty of support. The 34-year-old netminder did well with a steady workload in 2025-26, posting a 2.02 GAA and a .921 save percentage over a career-high 45 regular-season games. With Mackenzie Blackwood off to a strong start this year, that kind of consistent playing time may not be available to Wedgewood. Expect Blackwood to be back in the crease Saturday versus the Maple Leafs, though the two goalies should split next week's home-and-home set against the Stars.