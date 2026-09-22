Wedgewood stopped 13 of 14 shots on net he saw in Monday's 3-1 preseason loss against the Jets.

Wedgewood played the first 31:13 of Monday's contest, and he looked sharp outside of the lone goal he allowed to Gabriel Vilardi. The 34-year-old Wedgewood picked up where he left off last season, where he posted a 31-6-6 record, a 2.02 GAA and a .921 save percentage across 45 regular-season outings. He's poised to serve in one of the league's most effective tandems from last season alongside Mackenzie Blackwood to begin the 2026-27 season.