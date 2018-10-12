Avalanche's Sheldon Dries: Sent to minors
Dries was reassigned to AHL San Antonio on Friday.
Dries failed to find the box score in the first three games, though he did record four shots on goal, four penalty minutes, five hits and a blocked shot in extremely limited ice time. He could return to the top level later on in the campaign, but he will serve as organizational depth for now.
