Avalanche's Ty Lewis: Secures three-year ELC
Lewis signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Avalanche on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
The 19-year-old from Manitoba was invited to training camp with the Avs. He drew into one preseason contest and went minus-1 without any points, but the Colorado brass evidently likes what it saw from Lewis. Currently, he's at juniors playing for the Brandon Wheat Kings of the WHL, having already posted 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in four contests.
