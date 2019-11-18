Avalanche's Tyson Jost: In doubt Tuesday
Jost (upper body) is unlikely to suit up against Calgary on Tuesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
While Jost hasn't been officially ruled out, he should probably be considered a long shot at best. With Matt Calvert (upper body) also unavailable, the Avs will need to either promote a forward from AHL Colorado or dress seven defensemen. Once cleared to play, Jost should remain in a top-six role, though the eventual returns of Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) and Mikko Rantanen (lower body) will push Jost down the depth chart.
