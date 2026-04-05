Jost scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and blocked three shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Jost earned all three points within the last 12 minutes of the game. His second helper was on a shorthanded tally by Erik Haula. This was a showcase of Jost's shutdown skills, though he usually doesn't chip in offense at this level. He's logged seven points and 26 shots on net over his last 13 contests. For the season, the 28-year-old forward has 15 points, 83 shots, 63 hits, 27 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating over 63 appearances in a bottom-six role.