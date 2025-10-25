Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovsky (personal) participated in Saturday's practice, according to Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Burakovsky missed Thursday's tilt versus Tampa Bay, but he should return to the lineup against the Kings on Sunday. He has two goals and four points in seven games this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Not playing Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Scores power-play goal•
-
Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Two-point effort in OT loss•
-
Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Returns to practice Monday•
-
Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Missing from practice•
-
Kraken's Andre Burakovsky: Headed to Windy City•