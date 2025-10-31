default-cbs-image
Burakovsky scored a goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Winnipeg.

Burakovsky ended his five-game goal drought with a third-period tally after slotting a shot that went right between Connor Hellebuyck's legs. This Burakovsky's third goal of the season, but his inconsistency as a scoring threat limits his upside despite having an established top-six role in the lineup.

