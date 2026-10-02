Soderblom is slated to start on the road against Utah on Thursday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Soderblom is drawing into Chicago's second game of the season after Spencer Knight stopped 32 of 36 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to Vegas on Tuesday. Knight's likely to get the majority of Chicago's workload this campaign, but Soderblom should end up accumulating over 25 starts in 2026-27. The 27-year-old Soderblom finished the 2025-26 regular season with an 8-13-3 record, 3.80 GAA and .880 save percentage in 26 outings.