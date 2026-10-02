Soderblom allowed six goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 6-0 loss to the Mammoth.

Soderblom didn't put in a great showing, but the Blackhawks' defense didn't do him in any favors. With a young blue line in front of him, it could be rough early in the season. Soderblom also hasn't logged a save percentage better than .898 in any of his NHL campaigns, so it's unlikely he'll be able to steal a game when his teammates are off their game. The Blackhawks wrap up their season-opening road trip in Buffalo on Saturday, which will likely be a start for Spencer Knight.