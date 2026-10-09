Soderblom stopped 15 of 18 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders. New York's fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Soderblom surrendered a power-play goal to Bo Horvat late in the first period before allowing two more goals in the second, leaving Chicago facing a three-goal deficit. The Swedish netminder has had a rocky start to the season, going 0-2-0 with a 4-58 GAA and .820 save percentage in his first two outings as the backup behind Spencer Knight. Despite the defeat, Soderblom reached 3,000 career saves with Chicago, becoming the 12th goalie in franchise history to do so.