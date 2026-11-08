Soderblom gave up three goals on 16 shots in relief of Spencer Knight in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Soderblom was still leaky even when the Hurricanes eased up late in the game. The 27-year-old won't be on the hook for this loss, keeping him at 0-3-1 on the year. He's added a horrendous 4.67 GAA and .842 save percentage across five outings in the backup role. Soderblom's status as the backup on a weak team makes him a non-factor in the vast majority of fantasy formats, though none of his appearances have come in particularly easy matchups yet. The Blackhawks are set to host the Sabres on Thursday.