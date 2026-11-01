Soderblom made 27 saves in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Chicago held a 4-2 lead with seven minutes in the third period, but Soderblom's defense buckled under late pressure as Boston fired 17 shots on net in the final frame alone, and both pucks that beat him came on high-danger chances from in close. Elias Lindholm then scored the Bruins' OT winner on a strong individual effort, as he fought off Oliver Moore on his way to the net before deking Soderblom out of his skates. The 27-year-old netminder remains winless on the season, going 0-2-1 in three starts while giving up 14 goals on 82 shots (.829 save percentage).