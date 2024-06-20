Guttman signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Blackhawks on Thursday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago.

Guttman played 27 games at the NHL level in 2023-24, scoring four times while adding four assists over that stretch. He was sent down to AHL Rockford at the end of January and finished the season in the minors, scoring 16 goals and 40 points in 39 AHL games. He should see some NHL action in 2024-25, but he'll likely once again spend most of his time in the minors.