Pridham scored twice and added an assist in OHL Kitchener's 7-4 win over Owen Sound on Saturday.

Pridham has eight goals and four assists over his last six games, which includes five multi-point efforts. The Blackhawks prospect is up to 25 goals and 47 points through 38 outings this season. He's two goals and seven points shy of matching his 48-game totals from the 2024-25 regular season, so it's encouraging to see his offense reach another level in his age-20 season.