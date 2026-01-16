default-cbs-image
Lafferty (illness) won't play Thursday versus the Flames, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Lafferty's illness was revealed Wednesday, and he will miss a game. The 30-year-old has been far from a lock to be in the lineup even when healthy, so it's not yet clear when he might make his next appearance.

