Lafferty (illness) will be a healthy scratch Saturday against the Bruins, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Lafferty missed Thursday's tilt versus Calgary with the flu as it has been making its way through the Chicago dressing room. Lafferty has one goal and one assist in 17 appearances this season.

