Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Battling illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lafferty (illness) might not be available for Thursday's game against Calgary, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.
Lafferty missed Wednesday's practice due to the illness. He hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 28 despite being available, so this illness doesn't necessarily impact Chicago's short-term plans. The 30-year-old has a goal and an assist in 17 outings in 2025-26.
