Lafferty (upper body) will not play Friday against Montreal, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Lafferty will be replaced in the lineup by Boris Katchouk. Lafferty has three goals and seven points in 19 games this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Misses third period with injury•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Grabs two helpers in win•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Scores twice shorthanded•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Inks two-year extension•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Ends slump with assist•
-
Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty: Generates helper•