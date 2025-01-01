Hall scored a goal in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Blues in the Winter Classic outdoor game.

He wired a power-play goal late in the first to make the game 2-1, but Chicago never go any closer. Hall is starting to warm up with points in four of his last five games (one goal, five assists). With any consistency, Hall will likely be a trade target for a contender seeking depth for a Cup run. You may want to stash him at some point in the next few weeks in preparation, as his situation is guaranteed to improve with a move.