Teravainen logged an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.
Teravainen snapped a five-game point drought with the helper. The 30-year-old winger opened the season with seven points over five contests, but he hasn't had a look on the top line in a while, and that has cost him significantly on offense. He's now at four goals, five assists, 36 shots on net and a minus-11 rating through 19 appearances. Teravainen has earned six of his nine points on the power play, and his continued role on the top unit has salvaged a bit of his fantasy value.
