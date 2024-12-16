Teravainen scored a power-play goal on his only shot and added two helpers and a plus-2 rating in 16:43 of ice time in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Teravainen had a pair of even-strength assists in the first period, and he scored his seventh goal of the season on the man advantage in the middle frame. It was the left-shot winger's first goal since Nov. 27 and his first multi-point outing since Oct. 17. The 30-year-old's offensive output will likely remain sporadic unless he can earn consistent top-six minutes. Teravainen is tied for third on Chicago in scoring, and he's up to seven goals, nine assists, 10 power-play points and a minus-13 rating through 31 appearances.