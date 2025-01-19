Tarasov made 26 saves in regulation and overtime and turned aside two of three shootout attempts in Saturday's 1-0 loss to the Rangers.

The 25-year-old went toe-to-toe with Igor Shesterkin to earn his first shutout of the season, but Tarasov made the lone mistake by either goalie on the night, getting beaten low to his blocker side by Vincent Trocheck in the shootout. Tarasov has looked better since his conditioning stint in the AHL, allowing only two goals on 51 shots while starting two of the last three games. Elvis Merzlikins is 7-2-1 over his last 10 outings but with a lackluster 3.04 GAA and .894 save percentage, so the door could be open for Tarasov to work his way into a timeshare in the Columbus crease.