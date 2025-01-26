Danforth logged an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

The helper was Danforth's first point in four games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him over a month. The 31-year-old forward has resumed a bottom-six role, and he's valued for his defensive work and physicality. That won't necessarily make him a strong fantasy option. Danforth has nine points, 55 shots on net, 62 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating over 29 appearances in 2024-25.