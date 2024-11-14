Johnson (shoulder) is practicing Thursday for the first time since he was injured Oct. 17, per Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Johnson was off to a fast start with two goals and five points in four games before he was hurt. The 22-year-old was selected fifth overall in 2021 and had a tough 2023-24 campaign in which he had six goals and 16 points in only 42 regular-season games. He also spent time at AHL Cleveland last season -- scoring five goals and 10 assists in 10 appearances -- after playing 79 regular-season games as a 19-year-old with the Blue Jackets. Look for Johnson to have a top-six role upon his return.