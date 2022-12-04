Olivier (illness) is not expected to play Sunday versus the Red Wings, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Olivier also missed Monday's game against Vegas and Friday's contest against Winnipeg because of an illness. He has two goals, two assists, 23 shots on net, 16 blocks and 35 hits in 18 games this season.
