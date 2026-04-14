Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Remains unavailable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Olivier (upper body) will not be in the lineup for Tuesday's home game versus Washington, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
This will be Olivier's eighth straight absence. The Blue Jackets were eliminated from playoff contention, so Olivier will conclude his season with 15 goals, 26 points, 209 hits, 101 PIM, 93 shots and a plus-13 rating over 61 appearances. The 29-year-old should be ready for the start of training camp in the fall.
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