Olivier scored an empty-net goal on three shots, added seven PIM, doled out three hits and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Olivier is a bottom-six agitator, and he was doing the job well Thursday. He had a fight with Zach Metsa in the second period. Olivier posted 26 points in 61 regular-season games in 2025-26, as well as 209 hits and 101 PIM. He's shown the potential to produce at least 25 points with elite hit and PIM totals the last two years, so keep an eye on him for banger leagues.