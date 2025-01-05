Olivier scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added seven PIM, doled out five hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

Olivier's goal was the last of eight scored between the two teams in a chaotic third period. He snapped a four-game point drought Saturday, but he's partially made up for the lack of offense by being a steady source of hits and PIM. For the season, the 27-year-old winger has a career-high 16 points with 47 shots on net, 79 PIM, 147 hits, 46 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through just 40 appearances.