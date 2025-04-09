Olivier had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over Ottawa on Tuesday.
These were Olivier's first points in six games. And while he has 18 goals and 31 points in 77 games this season, his best fantasy asset is his ability to hit. Olivier has 294 this season, including four Tuesday, and that moves him into second in the NHL.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Posts two points•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Helper, fight in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Pots goal in Monday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Lights lamp twice in Tuesday's loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Scores, assists vs. Rangers•
-
Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier: Inks six-year deal•