Olivier (upper body) will not return to Monday's clash against New Jersey.

Olivier was forced to leave Monday's game late in the second period. It remains to be seen whether his injury was related to the undisclosed issue that caused him to leave Thursday's contest against Chicago. Prior to going down, the 29-year-old winger posted three goals, six points, 36 shots on net, 60 hits and 11 blocked shots over 21 outings this season. His status will be monitored over the coming days before Columbus hosts New Jersey on Wednesday.