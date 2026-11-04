Olivier scored a goal on two shots on net and added two assists, two hits, two blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Avalanche.

The rugged winger got the rout started just 28 seconds into the game, as he banged home a feed from Charlie Coyle from right on Scott Wedgewood's doorstep. Olivier then helped set up a pair of tallies early in the second period that chased the Colorado netminder from the game. Olivier doubled his point total on the season with the performance, and through 13 games he's produced three goals and six points with 40 hits, 27 PIM, 22 shots on net and a plus-1 rating.