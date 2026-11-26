Olivier (upper body) is considered week-to-week, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports Thursday.

Olivier exited Monday's contest in New Jersey early before he was ultimately sidelined for Wednesday's clash. Prior to going down, the 29-year-old winger posted three goals, six points, 36 shots on net, 62 hits and 11 blocked shots over 22 outings this season. During his absence, which will likely last at least two more games, Mikael Pyyhtia will likely be the primary option to appear as the Blue Jackets' fourth-line right winger.