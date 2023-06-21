Olivier (lower leg), who was set to become a restricted free agent this summer, signed a two-year, $2.2 million contract with Columbus on Wednesday.

Olivier received a raise compared to his expiring two-year, $1.5 million deal. He had five goals and 15 points in 66 outings last season. The 26-year-old missed Columbus' final 11 contests due to his lower-leg injury.