Olivier (lower body) will be in the lineup against Washington on Thursday, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
Olivier has registered just one point in his last seven games while generating a mere six shots on net. The only upside for fantasy players during his recent run of play is that he dished out 26 hits over that stretch. While he does see time with the man advantage, Olivier's scoring slump makes him a risky fantasy option.
